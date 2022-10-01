Mateo Joseph’s blistering start to the season continued on Friday evening as the young Spaniard netted his second hat-trick of the campaign, this time against Stoke City.

Leeds’ Under-21s dismantled the Potters’ youngsters professionally, going in three goals up at the break, courtesy of a Mateo Joseph brace and a Sonny Perkins goal.

England Under-19 frontman Perkins started in the No. 10 position but still managed to find the net for the ninth game in succession for club and country, after an excellent international break in which he scored five in three matches.

The former West Ham United attacker prodded home Leeds’ third on Friday night – his 12th of the season at all levels domestic and international.

It was the Whites’ hat-trick hero whose praises were sung by head coach Michael Skubala, however.

“Mateo was fantastic tonight,” the head coach told the YEP at full-time. “He's, if you like, come in and out a little bit, but he's been training like a warrior, you can see that in his game.”

"Mateo is very humble, very quiet in a way but he's working really, really hard. He's got that energy and desire and you saw that in his goals and his finishing and you know, he's a threat for any defence,” Skubala added.

Mateo Joseph celebrates his hat-trick against Stoke City U21s (Pic: Steve Riding)

Joseph and Perkins have scored a cumulative 15 goals between them in the Whites’ opening six Premier League 2 Division 2 fixtures this year, and are engaged in a friendly tussle for the accolade of league top scorer.

Despite Perkins’ international form, he has netted one league strike fewer than his teammate Joseph.

Joseph’s eight places him atop the PL2 goalscorer standings, with Perkins joint-second on seven.

In a show of fraternity, the pair also came together to congratulate each other at half-time on Friday night, as Leeds went in three goals to the good.