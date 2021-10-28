Train cancellation set to disrupt Leeds United fans travelling to Norwich City

Leeds United kick-off at 2pm against Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and, with 2,600 seats allocated to away supporters at Carrow Road, hundreds of Whites fans face disruption to their journeys.

The East Midland Railway replied to a fan on Twitter confirming that the 10.19am train has been cancelled and advised that advance tickets booked can be used on the next train.

“Good morning. Unfortunately, this service has been cancelled,” EMR tweeted.

Passengers waiting for a train. Pic: Daniel Leal Olivas.

“Your ticket will be valid on the next available service. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

In a further update, the EMR explained that refunds would be available and gave the cause of the cancellation.

"This cancellation is due to an industrial strike by the members of the RMT union which has been advertised on our website," EMR tweeted.

"Due to the cancellation, you are entitled to a full refund."