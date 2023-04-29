'Tough' - Leeds United's relegation rivals dealt big blow as boss rues Elland Road setback

Nigerian international forward Kelechi Iheanacho started upfront for Leicester City in Tuesday night’s relegation battle showdown at Leeds and the 26-year-old played a vital role in setting up the equalising goal for Jamie Vardy in a 1-1 draw.

Iheanacho, though, injured himself in the process in being caught by a sliding challenge from Whites skipper Liam Cooper and Foxes boss Dean Smith has revealed that the forward is now facing “several weeks” out.

"He’s got a tear in his adductor muscle," said Smith, as quoted by lcfc.com. "He’s out for a number of weeks. I’m not going to rule him out for the rest of the season, but it’s going to be tough to get him back.

"Hopefully we can. It’s a blow. He came on at half-time against Man City and did ever so well. He played really well in the Wolves game as well. He scored the penalty and created chances. His all-round displays have been really good, so it’ll be a loss, but it’s an opportunity for others."