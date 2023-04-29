Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago Man suffers injuries after street brawl in early hours
3 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
4 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
18 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
18 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

'Tough' - Leeds United's relegation rivals dealt big blow as boss rues Elland Road setback

A star from one of Leeds United’s relegation rivals is facing a battle to play again this season after an Elland Road blow.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Nigerian international forward Kelechi Iheanacho started upfront for Leicester City in Tuesday night’s relegation battle showdown at Leeds and the 26-year-old played a vital role in setting up the equalising goal for Jamie Vardy in a 1-1 draw.

Iheanacho, though, injured himself in the process in being caught by a sliding challenge from Whites skipper Liam Cooper and Foxes boss Dean Smith has revealed that the forward is now facing “several weeks” out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s got a tear in his adductor muscle," said Smith, as quoted by lcfc.com. "He’s out for a number of weeks. I’m not going to rule him out for the rest of the season, but it’s going to be tough to get him back.

"Hopefully we can. It’s a blow. He came on at half-time against Man City and did ever so well. He played really well in the Wolves game as well. He scored the penalty and created chances. His all-round displays have been really good, so it’ll be a loss, but it’s an opportunity for others."

BLOW: For Leicester City and boss Dean Smith, right, pictured during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.BLOW: For Leicester City and boss Dean Smith, right, pictured during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.
BLOW: For Leicester City and boss Dean Smith, right, pictured during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.
Related topics:Dean SmithElland RoadLiam CooperLeicester CityFoxesJamie Vardy