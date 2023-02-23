Both clubs have until Monday, February 27 to respond to the charges which accuse the two sides of failing ‘to ensure that their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative’.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Aston Villa this weekend, Dyche was asked about the FA’s decision to bring the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things get blown up nowadays but no-one got sent off and there wasn’t anything too malicious. One of them things, a touchy moment in the game when people get involved,” he said, brushing off the incident as something which is part-and-parcel of Premier League football.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A Tyler Adams and Dwight McNeil altercation initially sparked the melee, in which Abdoulaye Doucoure and Weston McKennie were subsequently involved. All four players were booked by referee Andrew Madley for their part in the scuffle at Goodison Park shortly before the half-time whistle last Saturday.