Tottenham under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 1: Recap as Whites suffer late blow

Leeds United's under-23s finally return to action this evening with a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:07 pm

Mark Jackson's young Whites have not played since recording a 3-0 victory against league visitors Liverpool way back on February 7.

United's under-23s then saw three games postponed due to the influx of storms that hit the country, a league trip to Brighton and the Premier League Cup clash away at Mansfield Town falling by the wayside.

The game against the Stags was called off twice.

BACK TO IT: Leeds United's under-23s are finally returning to action after seeing three games called off in a row. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

But United's under-23s have now won three of their last four games in league and cup and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and live match updates at our live blog here.

The contest marks a first game for Leeds as a club since the sacking of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Tottenham under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 1 live

Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:54

  • 7pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:54

FULL TIME

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:54

Poor decision costs Leeds

90 + 4: Looked to have won a late corner but goal kick given

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:52

Lots of niggly free-kicks

90 +3: Into the final two minutes

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:50

Added time

90: Four minutes added on

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:49

CHANCE SPURS

90: Shot from the edge of the box from a rapid counter just wide

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:49

Frantic finale

90: End to end - both teams going for it

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:47

Goal Spurs

86: Gutting for Leeds. Greenwood concedes a free kick to the left of the Leeds box and the ball is flung into the area and headed home by Davies

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:44

Rapid Spurs counter....

85: But fine defending from McCarron to usher the ball behind for a goal kick, he’s another to have had a very good game

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:43

Still Leeds attacking

84: Corner cleared but Miller then pops up on the other side and cross cleared for another corner

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:42

CHANCE LEEDS - ALMOST 0-2

83: Fine counter, Miller played in down the left, shoots for the top corner and effort tipped wide, Greenwood with the lay off, corner

