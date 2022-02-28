Tottenham under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 1: Recap as Whites suffer late blow
Leeds United's under-23s finally return to action this evening with a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mark Jackson's young Whites have not played since recording a 3-0 victory against league visitors Liverpool way back on February 7.
United's under-23s then saw three games postponed due to the influx of storms that hit the country, a league trip to Brighton and the Premier League Cup clash away at Mansfield Town falling by the wayside.
The game against the Stags was called off twice.
But United's under-23s have now won three of their last four games in league and cup and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and live match updates at our live blog here.
The contest marks a first game for Leeds as a club since the sacking of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Tottenham under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 1 live
Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 20:54
- 7pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
FULL TIME
Poor decision costs Leeds
90 + 4: Looked to have won a late corner but goal kick given
Lots of niggly free-kicks
90 +3: Into the final two minutes
Added time
90: Four minutes added on
CHANCE SPURS
90: Shot from the edge of the box from a rapid counter just wide
Frantic finale
90: End to end - both teams going for it
Goal Spurs
86: Gutting for Leeds. Greenwood concedes a free kick to the left of the Leeds box and the ball is flung into the area and headed home by Davies
Rapid Spurs counter....
85: But fine defending from McCarron to usher the ball behind for a goal kick, he’s another to have had a very good game
Still Leeds attacking
84: Corner cleared but Miller then pops up on the other side and cross cleared for another corner
CHANCE LEEDS - ALMOST 0-2
83: Fine counter, Miller played in down the left, shoots for the top corner and effort tipped wide, Greenwood with the lay off, corner