SUNDAY SHOWDOWN: Between new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

You can follow all the very latest news from the Whites boss as it is said here.

Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.

United are approaching the weekend sat 15th in the Premier League table, three points clear of the dropzone.

Spurs are five points better off in ninth.

Marcelo is speaking to the media at 9am and everything that is said will follow here.