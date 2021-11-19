“He is a genuine representative of his country in terms of managers, he has triumphed in every team that he has managed, he is a reference in world football, not only in the league that he participates in, and he is a coach who gets very high performances from his players. The word innovator is to produce aesthetic things from your team, in the way of playing, in the style of play. In that sense, it is very difficult to create things that haven’t been seen before but what does unify all the coaches, is the virtues that they extract from the players that they coach. That demands how you prepare them and to convince them and I think that in those two aspects, to prepare them and to convince them, that he is a master.”