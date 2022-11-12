We’ve encapsulated our 16-game season in one match. Moments we’re in control and moments where we’re vulnerable and make easy mistakes. Obviously I always try to look at the positives and I really like a lot of the things we were able to accomplish, but it’s just a lot of moments when we’re in control of matches, we can’t seem to stay on top. At 2-2 we were really good, the reason we got the lead was we were on top of the match. We give leads up so quickly. Today we found a way to give it up.