Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United highlights: Whites cruelly beaten by late Bentancur double
Leeds visit Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon where they will take on Antonio Conte’s side in their final domestic fixture before the World Cup break
Leeds United can make it three wins out of three since ending an eight-game winless streak, with victory over Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. It is a tall order facing Jesse Marsch’s side in north London, however the Whites can be encouraged by their 2-1 win over Liverpool a fortnight ago.
Improbable circumstances will need to be required at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, if Leeds are to repeat their Merseyside heroics, but Marsch will be able to call on his game-changers from that fixture, possibly even from the start.
Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, aged just 21 and 19 respectively, are in contention to start after missing out on the line-up which began the game at Molineux in midweek as United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves.
Patrick Bamford faces a late fitness test, meanwhile Luis Sinisterra is ruled out today with a foot injury which will be given time to heal during the World Cup.
Live updates, match analysis, breaking team news, reaction and most importantly, score updates throughout the day right here.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United highlights
Marsch on remedying Leeds’ inability to hold leads
Continue in training to emphasise the important elements. We’ve gotten better and it’s the reason we’ve been able to flip the script a little bit in our season. A lot of times we’re making mistakes we shouldn’t be making.
Marsch on Spurs’ targeting of Leeds’ left side
We pressed them to our right. Because we weren’t closing our team, especially in the six position it meant Coops had to step out with Harry Kane more which we didn’t want to do. We went 4-3-3 at half-time. It comes down to lapses when we’re vulnerable
Marsch on Spurs’ first goal
That’s a foul. The fourth official says I think that’s a foul. They don’t even look at it. What am I gonna do? Freak out like I did at Brentford? They’re going to throw me out and I’m the guy that’s in the wrong.
Marsch is here
We’ve encapsulated our 16-game season in one match. Moments we’re in control and moments where we’re vulnerable and make easy mistakes. Obviously I always try to look at the positives and I really like a lot of the things we were able to accomplish, but it’s just a lot of moments when we’re in control of matches, we can’t seem to stay on top. At 2-2 we were really good, the reason we got the lead was we were on top of the match. We give leads up so quickly. Today we found a way to give it up.
FT: Spurs 4-3 Leeds
Stick around for Jesse Marsch quotes after that pulsating game.
Leeds down to ten men
87’ Tyler Adams trips Bissouma and that’s a second yellow for the American. Red card.
GOAL! Spurs 4-3
83’ Down the right, Kane into Kulusevski, Cooper taken out of it, Koch lagging behind the Swede and the cutback is spot on. Bentancur again. Ah, well.
GOAL! Spurs 3-3
81' Cross from the right is headed half-clear but Leeds aren't quick enough to Bentancur who sets himself and half-volleys in via Ayling's leg.
Leeds sub
79’ Ayling on for Roca