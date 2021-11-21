The Whites took a deserved lead into the half-time interval in the capital as Dan James bagged his first goal for the club on the stroke of the break.

Spurs, though, turned the game around in the second half as Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilón both struck to give Antonio Conte a winning start on home soil in the top flight.

United had a number of injuries to contend with - seven senior absences - which saw youngster Joe Gelhardt handed a first start in the Premier League up front.

Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also selected in defence by Bielsa to combat the star-studded frontline of the hosts.

“He played very well," Bielsa said of Phillips' performance post-match.

"In the second half when he played centre back he played well even if it was less minutes than the first. I thought he was the best player to go with Harry Kane when he drops to pick up the ball.

"At the same time I thought Diego Llorente was best player to follow Son Heung-min's diagonals."

Here's how chief YEP writer Graham Smyth rated the 90 minutes for the Leeds squad...

1. Illan Meslier - 6 Some important contributions. Decision making for the first goal didn't look good and distribution wasn't as it can be. (6)

2. Stuart Dallas - 6 Struggled to contain Reguilon, whose influence was a big part of Spurs' game. Some nice bits of play in possession. (6)

3. Pascal Struijk - 6 Wasn't always able to stop Moura but stuck to his task. Played some good football. A very good first half, not as good after the break. (6)

4. Diego Llorente - 6 Excellent in the first half, pressed aggressively to cause problems. Guilty over over-playing once or twice in dangerous areas. (6)