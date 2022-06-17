The two clubs are due to meet on a Bank Holiday almost 33 years to the day that the town was hit with £1m worth of damage during riots before and after Leeds' win over the Cherries. That victory sealed the Division Two title and promotion back to the top flight but the day was soured by trouble, which has led to concerns being raised to Dorset Police by the Cherries Trust. The Bournemouth supporters group have taken to Twitter to insist the game 'cannot go ahead' on a Bank Holiday weekend and Bournemouth police have issued a statement in response to concerns, saying: "We will assess and monitor how the season progresses and will be able to make a representation to the authorities to change the home fixture against Leeds United in April 2023 if required."

READ: Cherries Trust contact police over Leeds United concernsLUST have now responded to acknowledge the anxieties surrounding the fixture's April 29 date, during the first May Bank Holiday weekend, but also to take issue with any assumption of a repeat performance of 1990's events.

A spokesperson told the YEP: "We are very surprised that the Bournemouth Trust haven’t made any direct contact with us. While we of course appreciate there may be anxieties around the timing of this fixture, given what happened 30 years ago, we don’t think it’s constructive for the assumption to be that anything like that will happen again and we’ve have subsequently played Bournemouth on numerous occasions since, the game had totally different circumstances surrounding the fixture. The Trust along with Leeds United have made great strides in trying to shed the stigma around Leeds fans, and comments like this are not helpful."

READ: Leeds braced for roller coaster ride with unique blind bend.The Trust say they will welcome any dialogue with their Bournemouth counterparts yet stress the moving of the game to midweek - which has occured on Leeds' last three trips to face the Cherries - presents huge difficulties for Whites supporters.

"We are of course open to talking with any fan groups and Trusts ahead of upcoming fixtures to ensure games are an enjoyable experience for all supporters," said a spokesperson.

"We also have to appreciate that moving fixtures to evening midweek games provides so many logistical challenges for fans when you’re travelling from one end of the country to another."