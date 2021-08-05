Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Lucas Digne of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on May 19, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Adama Traore has spent the last three years with Wolverhampton Wanderers after signing for the club from Middlesbrough for a reported fee of around £18 million.

Despite struggling for goals, Traore has been brilliant since arriving in the West Midlands and has consistently been linked with a move away every summer since.

Traore was superb under Nuno Espirito Santo and was a defender’s worst nightmare with his unbelievable pace – the attribute that most likely results in so much interest year in year out.

Adama Traore runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on February 19, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Now that Nuno has departed the club and joined Tottenham Hotspur, talk of the 25-year-old linking up with his former manager in the capital has heightened, however Leeds United have also been rumoured to be interested in bringing Traore to the club.

According to Bookmakers.co.uk, the odds for Traore to sign for the Whites have decreased dramatically in recent days – dropping from as big as 10/1 to 2/1.

Behind Leeds United are Spurs (4/1), Chelsea (7/1) and Liverpool (8/1), who have all been rumoured to be eyeing up a move for the player during the summer transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa already brought in Raphinha in October, as well as Jack Harrison on a permanent deal last month, but the arrival of Traore could provide the two Leeds United favourites with some healthy competition going into their second season in the Premier League.

Adama Traore is challenged by James Justin of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 07, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

The prospect of the Spaniard signing for Leeds United has excited former Whites’ striker Tore André Flo, who spoke exclusively to Bookmakers.co.uk about the potential transfer.

“I rate him, definitely, I think he’s got some qualities that very few players have,” Flo said.

“I was expecting a few more clubs to be interested in him as well but I think he can fit in at Leeds no problem.”

The Yorkshire club were linked with Traore in January and may well have reignited their interest ahead of the upcoming campaign, but any transfer speculation regarding Leeds United has been very quiet so far.

The permanent signing of Jack Harrison, who had spent three seasons on loan in Leeds, makes their transfer window significantly better despite the lack of activity in the market. The former Man City winger scored eight goals and bagged eight assists for the Whites last season and could prove to be pivotal in Bielsa’s second season in the top tier.

Meanwhile, their only new addition to the squad this summer so far was Junior Firpo, who signed from Barcelona for a fee of £13 million plus add-ons.