Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Francophone pair have come through the ranks together at Leeds, breaking into and consolidating their places in the first-team at the same time as United came to the fore in the Premier League during 2020/21. Both players are of a similar age with Struijk born in 1999 and Meslier less than a year later.

Meslier and Struijk have each played every single league minute of the Whites’ 2023/24 season so far with their close relationship becoming apparent on the pitch through consistent, solid defensive displays under Daniel Farke. Meslier is currently joint-top of the Championship’s clean sheet standings with five already to his name this term.

"Pascal Struijk, because he’s my brother from the beginning. [We have a] good relationship, I’m always here for him and he’s always here for me – top man,” the Frenchman said when posed with the question of his favourite teammate at Thorp Arch.

As for personal bests and favourite moments at the club, Meslier explained his two fondest memories as a Leeds player came on the final day of the 2021/22 season at Brentford when United secured Premier League survival, and the lifting of the Championship trophy two years prior.

"Favourite game, I have Liverpool away last season,” the goalkeeper added. Meslier made a string of top saves from Reds striker Darwin Nunez as the scores remained level at 1-1, before Crysencio Summerville struck a late winner to end a particularly difficult winless run in the Premier League.

"I would say, Sheffield United first year in the Premier League,” the 23-year-old said, discussing his best save as a Leeds player. The save in question came in the away victory at Bramall Lane, denying John Lundstram from close range with a dive to his right.