Top-flight side close in on star from Leeds United's Championship rivals but eye Whites ace too

A Premier League side are ‘very close’ to signing a star man from Leeds United’s key Championship rivals but in addition to eyeing a Whites ace too.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:59 BST

Sky Sports are reporting that Bournemouth are now in advanced talks with Leeds’ Championship rivals Leicester City to sign 24-year-old Zambia international striker Patson Daka and that a deal is very close.

Bournemouth, though, also want to sign Whites winger Luis Sinisterra in addition to Foxes star Daka and talks are ongoing over a deal for United’s Colombian international winger.

The Cherries have until 11pm this evening to get both deals done.

