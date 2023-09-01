Top-flight side close in on star from Leeds United's Championship rivals but eye Whites ace too
A Premier League side are ‘very close’ to signing a star man from Leeds United’s key Championship rivals but in addition to eyeing a Whites ace too.
Sky Sports are reporting that Bournemouth are now in advanced talks with Leeds’ Championship rivals Leicester City to sign 24-year-old Zambia international striker Patson Daka and that a deal is very close.
Bournemouth, though, also want to sign Whites winger Luis Sinisterra in addition to Foxes star Daka and talks are ongoing over a deal for United’s Colombian international winger.
The Cherries have until 11pm this evening to get both deals done.