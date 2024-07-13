Top-flight European side reportedly strike €10m deal to sign Leeds United player

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Jul 2024, 18:58 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A European side have reportedly struck a deal to sign a Leeds player for €10m.

French outfit Rennes have reportedly struck a €10m deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara.

Kamara joined Leeds from Rangers last summer and made 42 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side last season which ended with defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Interest in Kamara from Rennes has been well documented and reports in France and also from transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano claim that a €10m deal for his transfer has now been secured.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice