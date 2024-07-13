Top-flight European side reportedly strike €10m deal to sign Leeds United player
A European side have reportedly struck a deal to sign a Leeds player for €10m.
French outfit Rennes have reportedly struck a €10m deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara.
Kamara joined Leeds from Rangers last summer and made 42 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side last season which ended with defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.
Interest in Kamara from Rennes has been well documented and reports in France and also from transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano claim that a €10m deal for his transfer has now been secured.
