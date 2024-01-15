Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery is considering making a move for a Leeds United youngster and has already reached a decision on an ex-Whites man.

Twenty-year-old Whites defender Kris Moore has been on trial with Hibs in the club's winter training camp in Dubai and featured in a friendly contest against Swiss side Servette on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery has been impressed with the Whites youngster but says making a possible loan move for Moore is merely under discussion as the Hibs boss also weighs up his other defensive options.

Montgomery has also revealed that Hibernian will not be pursuing a deal for ex-Leeds player Adryan who has also been with the squad on their Dubai training camp. Moore, meanwhile, has now returned to Leeds.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Montgomery said of Moore: "With Lewis Miller being away on international duty it left us only with Rory Whittaker as a right back and obviously we brought back Kanayo (Megwa) from his successful loan spell so really it was a case of looking at him and Kris.

“If I feel (Kris) can help the squad moving forward, then it’s something we’ll discuss. But, as I mentioned, Kanayo Megwa came back from his loan and I’ve been really impressed with him at right-back. Kris is more of a centre-back who’s been playing right-back. Nothing will happen other than a discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The window will be open for a couple more weeks, it could be an opportunity or we could decide to stay with what we’ve got in the building, and keep Kanayo Megwa from going back out on-loan, because he’s our player."

Pressed on former Whites attacker Adryan, Montgomery reasoned: "It was an opportunity to have a look at him. He is a very talented player, he’s had a good career but it’s been well documented – some of it wrongly so in some of the things I have been sent!

“It was an opportunity to have a look at him. He is a very talented player, he’s had a good career but it’s been well documented – some of it wrongly so in some of the things I have been sent!

“He’s a player who’s had a big stall in his career and needs to get back playing. There won’t be anything moving forward with that. Hopefully he can take this experience and go on and find a club that’s maybe in a pre-season because I think if he could get himself match fit he’s a very talented player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad