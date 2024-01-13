The Bluebirds' boss did not see enough from his team against Leeds, suggesting the home side showed Daniel Farke's men too much respect as United sauntered to a third straight 3-0 win.

Bulut, who took charge last summer, presided over a 2-2 draw against Leeds on the opening day of the season back in August. Cardiff took a two-goal lead at Elland Road before succumbing to Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville's second half strikes which ensured the spoils were shared and Farke's blushes spared on his competitive debut as Whites boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old also bemoaned his team's individual errors which led to Leeds' goals. Dan James was allowed to capitalise on the halfway line in the build-up to Georginio Rutter's goal after two Cardiff players collided with each other.

"We didn't expect to lose the game like that," Bulut said at full-time. "We know about the strong side of Leeds United but my players today, they respect the opponent too much.

"We have a quality team in front of us, at least we have to show more fighting spirit and try more to score. You can lose the game but at least you have to fight and try the best on the field, today was not that case. Individual mistakes, we had too many. The first two goals happen like that.

"We try a little bit to make pressure on the opponent but not aggressive enough, not speedy enough," the former Turkish international added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad