'Too much respect' - Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut criticises players after Leeds United defeat
Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut criticised his players following their 3-0 defeat by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
The Bluebirds' boss did not see enough from his team against Leeds, suggesting the home side showed Daniel Farke's men too much respect as United sauntered to a third straight 3-0 win.
Bulut, who took charge last summer, presided over a 2-2 draw against Leeds on the opening day of the season back in August. Cardiff took a two-goal lead at Elland Road before succumbing to Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville's second half strikes which ensured the spoils were shared and Farke's blushes spared on his competitive debut as Whites boss.
The 48-year-old also bemoaned his team's individual errors which led to Leeds' goals. Dan James was allowed to capitalise on the halfway line in the build-up to Georginio Rutter's goal after two Cardiff players collided with each other.
"We didn't expect to lose the game like that," Bulut said at full-time. "We know about the strong side of Leeds United but my players today, they respect the opponent too much.
"We have a quality team in front of us, at least we have to show more fighting spirit and try more to score. You can lose the game but at least you have to fight and try the best on the field, today was not that case. Individual mistakes, we had too many. The first two goals happen like that.
"We try a little bit to make pressure on the opponent but not aggressive enough, not speedy enough," the former Turkish international added.
The Bluebirds have taken just four points from the last 21 available at the Cardiff City Stadium as Leeds compounded their recent woes on home turf and put an end to three consecutive leagues defeats on the road for Farke's men.