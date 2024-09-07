A Whites new boy has made an admission about a former battle with a new Leeds team mate.

Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt is particularly familiar with one Leeds United star - who he can breathe a sigh of relief at now joining forces with.

Versatile Swiss full-back Schmidt joined Leeds on transfer deadline day from St Gallen after three years with the Swiss Super League side.

The 24-year-old made 108 appearances for St Gallen including three against an FC Zurich side featuring new Leeds team mate Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto was brought on from the bench in the two league clashes of the 2021-22 league campaign but started the July 2022 clash at St Gallen in which he went to head to head with Schmidt.

Schmidt can remember it well and the troubles that Gnonto caused him, the Whites new boy sent off for catching Gnonto in the 73rd minute and now very much pleased to be on the same side as him.

Asked about knowing all about Gnonto by LUTV, Schmidt smiled: "I've played against him. I played against him when he was in Zurich and I am happy to be in the same team as him now because he is really good, too fast that I got a red card because of him. But that's okay. Now he is my team mate and it's better like that!"