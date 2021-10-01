'Too easy' - Mark Lawrenson delivers score prediction for Leeds United showdown vs 'awkward' Watford

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Whites are still yet to secure three points in the top flight this term, and were left languishing in the bottom three after a succumbing to a late Michail Antonio strike in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham.

For their part, the Hornets have enjoyed a respectable start to their Premier League return, winning twice and drawing once in their opening six matches.

But while Lawrenson believes they can cause issues for Marcelo Bielsa’s men at Elland Road, the veteran pundit is of the opinion that the hosts will have too much for their visitors.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Watford have shown they can be awkward opponents but Leeds are too easy to beat at the moment - if it's not one part of their team that's not functioning, it's another.

“Marcelo Bielsa's side scored 12 goals in their first six Premier League games last season as a newly-promoted club - this time, they have managed only half as many.

“There have been flashes of their old selves but, over 90 minutes, we are still waiting for them to put in the kind of performance that we got used to. Maybe Saturday will be the day that changes?”

Lawrenson’s forecasts a 2-0 for Bielsa’s men.