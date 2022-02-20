Tony Yeboah: Photo memories of a Leeds United goal machine

Tony Yeboah may have only been at Elland Road just over two years but his vast array of explosive goals for the Whites has cemented his cult status among the faithful. Spectacular was the Yeboah byword. He scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances and was voted Player of the Year in his second season with the club. Enjoy these photo memories of a superstar of a striker in action. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Tony Yeboah in focus
Tony Yeboah on the pitch at Elland Road after signing for Leeds United.
Photo: Varley Picture Agency
2. Tony Yeboah in focus
Tony Yeoboah is shown the yellow card by referee Keith Cooper during Leeds United's :League Cup fourth round clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in November 1995. He scored as Leeds won 2-1.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Tony Yeboah in focus
Tony Yeboah celebrates scoring against Liverpool during the Premier League clash at Elland Road in August 1995.
Photo: Varley Picture Agency
4. Tony Yeboah in focus
Tony Yeboah puts one in the back of the net on his way to a hat-trick against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in September 1995.
Photo: James Hardisty