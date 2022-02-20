Tony Yeboah: Photo memories of a Leeds United goal machine

Tony Yeboah may have only been at Elland Road just over two years but his vast array of explosive goals for the Whites has cemented his cult status among the faithful. Spectacular was the Yeboah byword. He scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances and was voted Player of the Year in his second season with the club. Enjoy these photo memories of a superstar of a striker in action. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook