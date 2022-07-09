Tony Dorigo's Leeds United history in pictures as famous strikes remembered

Tony Dorigo was never the most reputable player during his time at Leeds United, but his influence between 1991 and 1997 was considerable as he held down a position on the left-hand side of the Whites defence.

His poise, decision-making, delivery with his expert left foot and ball-carrying ability endeared him to United supporters throughout the country and further afield.

He is best remembered for his goals against Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday, both from quite a distance, and his involvement in Tony Yeboah's famous corker versus Liverpool.

Nowadays, Dorigo is co-commentator on Leeds' LUTV channel and regularly produces memorable moments from behind the microphone during the Whites' senior fixtures.

Here is a chronological, photographic history of Dorigo's time with Leeds United.

1. 1984: Humble beginnings Sporting a typically 1980s look, Tony Dorigo was offered a trial at Aston Villa after writing to 14 English clubs. Here he is pictured before the 1984/85 First Division season. (Image: Mike Powell/Allsport) Photo Sales

2. 1992: Wembley Shortly after signing for Leeds in 1991, Dorigo was in action at Wembley contesting the charity shield against Liverpool. (Image: Ben Radford/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. 1992: Charity Shield Dorigo poses with Eric Cantona and the Charity Shield as Leeds run out 4-3 winners over Liverpool (Image: Ben Radford/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. 1993: The Premier League era Donning an iconic Leeds change strip, Dorigo surges down the left flank in 1993. (Image: Shaun Botterill/Allsport) Photo Sales