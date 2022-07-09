Tony Dorigo's Leeds United history in pictures as famous strikes remembered

Tony Dorigo was never the most reputable player during his time at Leeds United, but his influence between 1991 and 1997 was considerable as he held down a position on the left-hand side of the Whites defence.
His poise, decision-making, delivery with his expert left foot and ball-carrying ability endeared him to United supporters throughout the country and further afield.
He is best remembered for his goals against Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday, both from quite a distance, and his involvement in Tony Yeboah's famous corker versus Liverpool.
Nowadays, Dorigo is co-commentator on Leeds' LUTV channel and regularly produces memorable moments from behind the microphone during the Whites' senior fixtures.
Here is a chronological, photographic history of Dorigo's time with Leeds United.