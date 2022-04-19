Tony Dorigo urges action from Leeds United fans with benefits to both supporters and Whites

United's relegation-battling youngsters will take in their final home league game of the season in Friday night's 7pm kick-off for which Leeds are hoping to topple the record attendance for a Premier League Two league game.

The record is currently held by Everton who welcomed a gate of 16,935 to Goodison Park in 2017 to see their side's title-winning party against Liverpool.

Leeds had already shifted just under 12,000 tickets for Friday's game even before last weekend and the club have opened up the North Stand for the fixture to accommodate the fast growing huge crowd.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INSPIRATION: Tony Dorigo, front, knows exactly the impact the Elland Road crowd can have on players, the former Whites left back pictured in action against second round League Cup visitors Tranmere Rovers back in October 1991. Picture by YPN.

A crowd of 10,000 descended on LS11 for last month's 3-0 win against Manchester United's under-23s and casting his mind back to his early days as a youngster with Aston Villa, ex-Whites star Dorigo knows exactly what stepping out in front of huge support would do for United's players.

"It's huge, it's absolutely gigantic as a young player," Dorigo told the YEP.

"Even one of my best memories I think is just playing at Villa Park for the first time under the floodlights with a few hundred fans in, just to finally get to the big stage.

"When you look at Elland Road and that pitch, so many memories come back and even as a fan you see those great players out there doing wonderful things.

"Then, when you finally get your first taste of something like that, it's inspiring and you want more and more and you want to keep improving.

"It is important and I think where these Leeds are probably luckier more than most is that because the Premier League is so popular because not many can get tickets is that the next bit of action is the under-23s and so you get a lot pf people coming there just wanting to get to Elland Road and sample the atmosphere and they will get thousands there.

"Looking at the results when they play there they have always put on a show, they have scored plenty of goals and you have got some great talented players who will give absolutely everything.

"I think anyone who wants to get down there and young girls and boys as well just to finally sample that atmosphere and see what it's all about it's a great opportunity and for the players it means a lot more than you think.

"It's really important that they go and do these things, it's the first little test, the first little step up to where they want to be and that's playing at Elland Road on a regular occasion."

City's under-23s are defending champions and sit top of the division in their bid to retain their Premier League Two Division One crown.

One more point from their final two games would seal them the title but third-bottom Leeds are facing a fight to stay up, Andrew Taylor's outfit third-bottom and four points clear of the drop zone but with second-bottom Chelsea having a game in hand.

United's under-23s will end their campaign with an away clash at Arsenal a week on Friday night and Dorigo says staying up is key

"Once it's too easy in one league you get up to the bigger one and you know what it's all about," he said.

"But I think that is important as well because you have got to know where the bar is set and think 'okay, we have done well but there is plenty of a way to go' which is good.