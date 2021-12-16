Tony Dorigo issues challenge to social media minority after 'pathetic' treatment of Leeds United's Mateusz Klich

United's Polish international midfielder Klich received abuse from a minority of fans on social media after conceding a 93rd minute penalty in Saturday's clash at Premier League hosts Chelsea.

The Pole was judged to have fouled Antonio Rudiger on the edge of the box and Jorginho stepped up to convert the game's third spot kick that gave the Blues a 3-2 victory.

After critical and abusive comments were directed towards his Twitter handle, Klich's account then disappeared very quickly after the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

SUPPORT: For Leeds United's Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich from former Whites star Tony Dorigo. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

But former Whites left back Dorigo says that those sending messages hiding behind platforms such as Twitter need to take a deep look at themselves and remember that United's players are only trying their best.

"I find it really sad, I have to say," Dorigo told the YEP.

"Whoever these people are, they must be so perfect I have to say.

"I'd love them to come forward and show us all how perfect you are.

"I think it's absolutely pathetic because you have got players out there giving their absolute all.

"They are giving everything and it's impossible to do everything right and the one time they don't that's what happens.

"It's a difficult one because I think if you look at the players that we have got and their commitment and Klichy himself, just look at his running stats and look at how far and how much effort he keeps putting in.

"They are all trying to do their best, simple as that.

"They are going out there to try and make sure they win football matches but it doesn't work that way and you do make mistakes and that's where I think the real fans then get behind those boys that do make the mistakes and give them plenty of support.

"But you will always get this very, very small minority but social media unfortunately just gives them a platform to hide behind which I think is pretty sad."

