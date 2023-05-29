Leeds, Everton and Leicester City all went into Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season looking to avoid joining already-relegated Southampton in being consigned to the drop. Everton knew that a victory against Bournemouth at Goodison Park would definitely see them safe but the Toffees were heading for relegation with their game goalless as Leicester led against West Ham at the King Power.

A scorching second-half strike from Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure changed the picture completely, putting Sean Dyche’s Merseyside outfit on course for survival which was eventually sealed through a 1-0 victory. That meant relegation for Leicester despite their final day 2-1 win at home to West Ham and also Leeds who crumbled to a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Both Leeds and Leicester will now play Championship football next season but Bellew wants both to immediately return and has expressed his sympathy for both sets of fans.

"I really hope both Leeds and Leicester bounce back up,” wrote Bellew in a Twitter post. "Both big clubs that should be in the Premier League. I feel for them fans tonight I really do. I swear Everton Football Club is aging me at twice the speed. I am tired of this! We can’t keep dodging bullets!”