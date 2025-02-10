Boss Tom Cleverley has provided his Watford team news for Tuesday night’s Championship visit of Leeds.

Tom Cleverley has revealed the extent of a sickness big within the Watford camp ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship visit of Leeds United.

Cleverley was already without five players for Saturday’s trip to Sunderland and young forward Rocco Vata was then added to the list of absentees due to a virus.

Watford took a 2-2 draw from their clash at the Stadium of Light and now face a quick return to action with Tuesday evening’s visit of table-toppers Leeds.

Providing an update ahead of the Whites clash, Cleverley said that Vata was now over his illness but revealed that there was a general sickness bug in camp that had also affected both Yasser Larouci and Angelo Ogbonna.

Cleverley, though, is hopeful that both will be available to face Farke’s Whites and accepted that cramp and muscle fatigue in other players was understandable given their efforts at Sunderland.

“Apart from the sickness bug there’s just a bit of cramp and muscle fatigue,” said Cleverley, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“If you see the running data from Saturday, it was one of our best performances. When I see James Abankwah making recovery runs like he was, and I see Mamadou Doumbia pressing like he was, I think you can forgive a bit of muscle cramp.”

Kwadwo Baah, Pierre Dwomoh, Daniel Bachmann and Caleb Wiley all remain out injured for Watford whilst forward Vakoun Bayo serves the second game of his three-match ban.