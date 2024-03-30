Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United failed to take advantage of favours elsewhere on Good Friday, although they did come back from behind twice to draw at Watford. Leicester City losing and Southampton drawing gave the Whites the perfect opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the table, but they were unable to take all three points in Hertfordshire.

The result is that Daniel Farke's men are now off-pace as far as automatic promotion is concerned, with Ipswich top, one point ahead of Leeds, while Leicester are one point behind the Whites with a game in hand. There could be more changes on Monday, though, and in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Deeney on promotion race

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Watford man turned pundit Troy Deeney believes this weekend could prove 'pivotal' in the promotion race. “It’s a pivotal weekend," he said on Sky Sports. "Obviously, the games come quick and fast this weekend so who can really recover, rest and go again?

“I think Leeds – they’ve got a great squad that can do it again. Ipswich, a little more difficult because they don’t have the squad depth. It’s a really interesting one for us as pundits to watch and try and analyse.”

Cleverley on Summerville

Watford interim boss Tom Cleverley was left mightily impressed by Crysencio Summerville on Friday night after the Dutchman scored a superb goal to score the first equaliser.