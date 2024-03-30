Tom Cleverley issues verdict on Leeds United man as pundit makes 'pivotal' promotion claim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United failed to take advantage of favours elsewhere on Good Friday, although they did come back from behind twice to draw at Watford. Leicester City losing and Southampton drawing gave the Whites the perfect opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the table, but they were unable to take all three points in Hertfordshire.
The result is that Daniel Farke's men are now off-pace as far as automatic promotion is concerned, with Ipswich top, one point ahead of Leeds, while Leicester are one point behind the Whites with a game in hand. There could be more changes on Monday, though, and in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Deeney on promotion race
Former Watford man turned pundit Troy Deeney believes this weekend could prove 'pivotal' in the promotion race. “It’s a pivotal weekend," he said on Sky Sports. "Obviously, the games come quick and fast this weekend so who can really recover, rest and go again?
“I think Leeds – they’ve got a great squad that can do it again. Ipswich, a little more difficult because they don’t have the squad depth. It’s a really interesting one for us as pundits to watch and try and analyse.”
Cleverley on Summerville
Watford interim boss Tom Cleverley was left mightily impressed by Crysencio Summerville on Friday night after the Dutchman scored a superb goal to score the first equaliser.
Cleverley said after seeing his side give up the win in the final minutes. “We were the best side for 65 mins," said the Hornets boss. "I’m very proud of them. Brave in possession…. Playing with that much intensity its hard to hold on against a side like Leeds United who have the league’s best player in Summerville.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.