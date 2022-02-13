Toffees goalscorer Anthony Gordon highlights key to Leeds United being felled by Everton

The Toffees approached Saturday's fixture having lost their last four Premier League games but goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Gordon gave Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side an easy 3-0 victory.

England under-21s international midfielder Gordon was given Everton's third goal for diverting home Richarlison's shot and the final Toffees scorer said matching United's intensity proved key.

The triumph put fifth-bottom Everton just one point behind 15th-placed Leeds and with a game in hand.

Everton's Anthony Gordon, centre, credited with the third Toffees strike against Leeds United for diverting home the shot from Richarlison, right.

“It was a massive win for us,” said Gordon to evertonfc.com“It was an incredible day. The fans were unbelievable again and it was a great performance.

“The supporters got right behind us and, with the intensity Leeds play at, we had to match that.

“We’re playing with smiles on our faces and playing some lovely football and also mixing it up at times.

“The manager is putting his stamp on the team and it’s paying off. We just need to stick together, produce more performances like that, and results will come.

“The clean sheet is massive for us. I think we earned it by digging in all the way through."

Reflecting on being given Everton's third goal - which had been announced as Richarlison's - Gordon added: “To be honest, I let Richy celebrate because I didn’t really know the rules.

"But I’ll take it! I’m delighted.”