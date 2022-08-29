Toffees ace makes admission about Leeds United's fans and declares Everton musts at Elland Road
Toffees midfielder Alex Iwobi has declared Everton musts for Tuesday night’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road and the plan to silence the Whites’ fans.
Anthony Gordon’s strike had Everton on course to bag their first win of the new Premier League season in Saturday’s clash at Brentford only for Viatly Janelt to equalise six minutes from time.
Frank Lampard’s side will now head for Elland Road and Iwobi has highlighted the necessary steps needed for Everton to take a positive result, including actions to impact the LS11 crowd.
Nigerian international midfielder Iwobi admits the home faithful will give Leeds extra impetus but keeping them quiet and matching United’s energetic football and fighting spirit is all part of the grand plan.
"First of all we need to recover from today's game,” Iwobi told evertontv after Saturday’s draw at Brentford.
"But we just have to match their energy and match their fighting spirit but we have shown that in every game so far.
"I am sure we will analyse and reflect on today's game and we will prepare for the game against Leeds.
"It's not going to be easy playing away as well.
"Their fans will be on them to give them that motivation.
"But it's another away challenge for us."
Assessing the likely atmosphere under the Elland Road lights, Iwobi pondered: “For me, I can only speak for myself, I enjoy playing under that pressure and giving that energy, that belief to just go and try and keep them quiet as much as we can.
"It's another challenge to try and get the three points.
"It won't be easy but all we can do is try."