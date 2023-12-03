Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A title-winning Leeds United coach has taken up a new managerial position abroad.

Former Huddersfield Town player Danny Schofield began his coaching career in 2016 as under-15s and under-16s coach before being promoted to Professional Development Phase Coach where he worked alongside Carlos Corberan.

Corberan and Schofield then steered United's under-23s to the National Professional Development League title in 2019, after which Schofield departed the club to become under-23s lead coach at Middlesbrough.

Schofield has since had spells in charge of both Huddersfield and Doncaster Rovers but the 43-year-old has now taken up a fresh challenge in Australia at Central Coast Mariners as assistant coach to ex-Whites 21s boss and former Leeds colleague Mark Jackson.

Schofield has turned down the offer of several coaching roles in England and across Europe to be reunited with Mariners boss Jackson whom me first met when working for United's Academy.

Speaking to the club's official website, 43-year-old Schofield said: “We’ve always kept in contact since we met in the academy at Leeds. We have very similar ideas on how we want to play football and how we want to coach. We both challenge each other in different ways, but being aligned is the most important thing and to get the opportunity to work with him is great.”

Jackson added: "I’ve known Danny for a number of years now, we first met at Leeds when we worked in the academy together, so we’ve had that working relationship for a long time.

“We both went off on different journeys, but we’ve always kept in touch and more recently spent a lot of time together, watching and discussing football because we have very similar ideas of the game and player development.”

“When the opportunity came up for me to come to the Mariners, I knew I needed a certain type of person with me, for my development as a manager and what I need to support me, and Danny fits that bill.”