Title-winning Foxes captain reveals 'great' Leeds United hope for Leicester City
Former Foxes captain Wes Morgan has highlighted Leicester City’s next five games as a reason for hope including next month’s Leeds United visit.
Bottom-of-the-table Leicester fell to a sixth-straight defeat of the new Premier League campaign in Saturday evening’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur who eventually raced to a 6-2 victory after Son-Heung Min came off the bench to net a 13-minute treble.
The Foxes have amassed just one point from their seven games so far this season and are already three points adrift of the three sides above them.
Morgan, though, who captained Leicester to win the 2016 Premier League title, believes there is reason for optimism when looking at his former side’s next bunch of games after the international break, including the midweek October hosting of Jesse Marsch’s 11th-placed Whites.
The two teams will lock horns at the King Power in an 8.15pm kick-off on Thursday, October 20 as part of a month in which Leicester face five teams in the division’s bottom half in addition to Manchester City.
"The team has to keep going and you can't stop,” said Morgan on Sky Sports.
"We've got some great games coming up.
"Leicester play Bournemouth, Forest, Wolves, Leeds, there's some real games where you can pick up some wins and some points which is much much needed.
"It's going to be a tough few weeks to the next game but it's the manager's job to pick them up, keep them going and fight to the bitter end and keep going."