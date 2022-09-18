Title-winning Foxes captain reveals 'great' Leeds United hope for Leicester City

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester fell to a sixth-straight defeat of the new Premier League campaign in Saturday evening’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur who eventually raced to a 6-2 victory after Son-Heung Min came off the bench to net a 13-minute treble.

The Foxes have amassed just one point from their seven games so far this season and are already three points adrift of the three sides above them.

Morgan, though, who captained Leicester to win the 2016 Premier League title, believes there is reason for optimism when looking at his former side’s next bunch of games after the international break, including the midweek October hosting of Jesse Marsch’s 11th-placed Whites.

HIT FOR SIX: Leicester City's players head off the pitch after Saturday evening's heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur for whom Son Heung-Min, pictured on the big screen, bagged a rapid hat-trick. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

The two teams will lock horns at the King Power in an 8.15pm kick-off on Thursday, October 20 as part of a month in which Leicester face five teams in the division’s bottom half in addition to Manchester City.

"The team has to keep going and you can't stop,” said Morgan on Sky Sports.

"We've got some great games coming up.

"Leicester play Bournemouth, Forest, Wolves, Leeds, there's some real games where you can pick up some wins and some points which is much much needed.