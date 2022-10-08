Tim Sherwood makes Leeds United prediction and expects big Whites boost but quips at 'target'

Leeds have taken just two points from their last four games after an impressive initial start to the new campaign but Sherwood feels the Whites are about to be significantly improved by the return of Patrick Bamford.

The Whites no 9 had to battle against a series of injuries last season and has also seen his start of the new season disrupted by niggles.

Bamford, though, returned as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Aston Villa and Sherwood has high hopes for a Leeds side featuring the striker who netted 17 times during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

HIGH HOPES: For Leeds United from Tim Sherwood, above. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League.

"He just needs a rhythm, Patrick,” said Sherwood, speaking on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News.

"I think he's a focal point for them.

"They have got a lot of pace around and a lot of legs, certainly in midfield and wide areas and they just need someone who can hold that ball up and secure it for them and then get it into wide areas and make them play.

"I think he is going to take time to get to his best.

"But I think we know he can handle it.

"He's proven he's a Premier League quality player now.

"He just needs a rhythm of games like everyone needs.

"He needs to keep himself fit and I think he will be a real asset to this squad of players. He's building something there Jesse."

Marsch had earlier featured in an interview with Bianca Westwood and Sherwood added: “It was interesting when Bianca interviewed him there and said ‘what are the expectations’ and he said ‘we are not sure yet’.

"He could end up getting sacked and you have pretty much think he has done well.

"Normally when you take a job you ask what the expectations are, if you are going to be successful or not.