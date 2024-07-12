Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds defender has expressed his Whites deal delight and personal change ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Byram has expressed his Leeds United deal delight and is now relishing the new season backed by a personal change to last term.

Former Whites Academy graduate Byram re-joined Leeds on a one-year-deal last summer following his Norwich City release and the Whites have now triggered a one-year extension to his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, Byram expressed his joy at signing for another 12 months and hailed the difference of this time getting sorted well in advance of the new campaign.

Byram sealed his switch back to Leeds on the eve of United's season-opener against Cardiff City last summer but his contract extension was sorted nine weeks before the new 2024-25 campaign begins, much to the defender's delight.

"It's nice, to get it sort of tied up and be here for the start of preseason," said Byram. "Obviously, last year, I came sort of two weeks into it, so it's nice to be here from the start, and obviously a year with everyone it's all familiar and I'm just excited for the season now."

Byram's contract extension was announced at the start of last month, four weeks before United's players even reported back for pre-season. Daniel Farke's team have now been back for a fortnight ahead of the new season bid to seal promotion following May's heart-breaking play-off final loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on what it was like to be back in training, Byram beamed: "Yeah, really good. It's obviously gone pretty fast with the play-offs final not being too long ago but I think after a few weeks of sort of resting and spending time with your family and stuff, you do, get itchy feet to come back and play football. So I'm delighted to be back."