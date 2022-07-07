The summer transfer window continues to provide twists and turns across English football with clubs looking to sign new stars and keep a hold of current ones.
Leeds United are being linked with a Europa League winner who has previously been reported as a Tottenham Hotspur target while Everton are set to offer one of their star players a new contract to try and ward off interest from Newcastle United.
Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion’s hopes of signing an Argentina international defender have been dealt a blow with Barcelona reportedly considering a move if they can’t land a Chelsea star and a West Ham United target is flying to the USA for talks with MLS sides.
Arsenal have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of a Leicester City midfielder and are preparing a £30 million offer while Crystal Palace are in talks to sign a Swansea City star for £8 million.
Elsewhere, Fulham are looking to ‘tie up’ a deal to sign an Arsenal goalkeeper and Nottingham Forest want to sign defenders from Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.
Finally, Manchester United and Ajaz are about €20 million apart in their valuation of the Dutch side’s star winger.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning: