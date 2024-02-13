Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swans' boss was visibly frustrated with his team's execution of the game-plan after conceding four times without reply at the Swansea.com Stadium in midweek. Williams claimed there was little wrong with the formation or tactics, rather the way in which his team played was not to his liking as Leeds ran riot in South Wales.

Goals from Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and two for Willy Gnonto delivered Leeds' seventh league win in-a-row and their tenth match unbeaten in all competitions since the turn of the year.

"We didn't compete properly, too timid, can't play like that, so scared to press that you allow them time at the back of the pitch. If you allow them time they're too good. They're not going to give the ball away.

"We caused ourselves a huge problem. When we got in close contact, we didn't get close to them," Williams said.

The ex-Notts County manager recently took charge at the Swans, replacing previous manager Michael Duff, but has won just twice in nine games since accepting the job.

"Today we were higher [than vs Southampton] but we don't commit fully to it. Eventually they find the space behind and the game is over again.

"You can't compete against Leeds United in the Championship like that.

"I'd rather we throw some punches, rather than be against the ropes," Williams added, suggesting his team were lacking aggression.

"I don't want to go into these games cowering. We have to try to practice to compete against these games.

"To sit and try and stay in the game and still get beat, we don't progress, move forward, we don't learn anything. We need to learn to play against these top teams and compete against them. The task is huge."