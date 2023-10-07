A thriving opposition forward has declared his Leeds United intent in sizing up the challenge faced against Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Bristol City striker Tommy Conway took his latest steps on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury when brought on as a 79th-minute substitute in Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Rotherham United with his side 1-0 down.

Just two minutes later, Conway’s first goal of the season drew Nigel Pearson’s side level and the Taunton-born Scotland under-21 international then netted again in the 90th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins approached the midweek contest following back-to-back defeats against Leicester City and Stoke City but Pearson’s side now sit 11th ahead of today’s clash against Leeds at Elland Road thanks to Conway’s late brace.

WHITES EXCITEMENT: From Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, left, ahead of today's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Three days later, the young striker says he cannot wait to do it all over again, despite an admission about facing Farke’s Whites on their home turf.

Reflecting on his match-winning brace and asked about heading to Leeds next, Conway told Robins TV: “I can't wait to back that up. Hopefully we can go to Leeds - obviously it's going to be a tough place to go – but hopefully we can have a repeat.

"That's the best feeling I have had in a Bristol City shirt for a mile, in a long while. Coming on, winning the game like that, it doesn't get better than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad