Thriving opposition star declares his Leeds United intent with Whites admission
Young Bristol City striker Tommy Conway took his latest steps on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury when brought on as a 79th-minute substitute in Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Rotherham United with his side 1-0 down.
Just two minutes later, Conway’s first goal of the season drew Nigel Pearson’s side level and the Taunton-born Scotland under-21 international then netted again in the 90th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for his side.
The Robins approached the midweek contest following back-to-back defeats against Leicester City and Stoke City but Pearson’s side now sit 11th ahead of today’s clash against Leeds at Elland Road thanks to Conway’s late brace.
Three days later, the young striker says he cannot wait to do it all over again, despite an admission about facing Farke’s Whites on their home turf.
Reflecting on his match-winning brace and asked about heading to Leeds next, Conway told Robins TV: “I can't wait to back that up. Hopefully we can go to Leeds - obviously it's going to be a tough place to go – but hopefully we can have a repeat.
"That's the best feeling I have had in a Bristol City shirt for a mile, in a long while. Coming on, winning the game like that, it doesn't get better than that.
"I think it shows the character that we have. I think it shows the togetherness that we have, we are always fighting until the end, fighting for each other and we have come a long way in that sense so hopefully we can keep that going."