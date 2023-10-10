A thriving rival forward has outlined the musts for his side ahead of the imminent visit of Leeds United.

Twenty-year-old English striker Jonathan Rowe has began the new season by netting seven goals for Norwich City, six of which have come in the Championship including a 40th-minute effort in Saturday’s clash at Coventry City.

Rowe’s strike had David Wagner’s Canaries on course for a sixth win of the season but three points became one when an 88th-minute Ben Gibson own goal drew Coventry level for a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate has left Norwich seventh in the table, two points and two places behind next opponents Leeds, and Rowe says his side must now “knuckle down” and also work on game management.

CANARIES MUSTS: Outlined by thriving Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe, above, ahead of the Leeds United visit after the international break. Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images.

"I'll be honest, it felt like a stab in the back that one,” said Rowe to Norwich City’s official website about the weekend draw.

"It felt real painful. We played well in certain parts of the game but it shows we still have a lot to improve on.

"We defended well at times, we attacked well at times but we've got to do that for 90-minutes, we didn't do that. We got punished for it.

"It's a tough one to take but we need to try and take as much positive from it as possible – to come away with a point away from home after a bad run of away defeats. Going forward after the international break, we need to knuckle down and get back to winning ways."

Reflecting on his side’s decision making, Rowe reasoned: "I think it's game management. I think we need to know when to calm the game down, to play to our tempo and when to up the tempo, press them high."But we're still figuring it out, just little lazy moments, lack of quality and we get punished for it. That's football. We've got to minimise the mistakes and try to see the game out.

"I feel sorry for the fans sometimes. It's hard, coming all this way travelling, god knows how they've all got here. But obviously we respect them for making the effort to come and support us.