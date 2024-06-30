Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United youngster is absolutely flying.

Ex-Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz has taken his impressive current run to new heights with a major career first.

Polish youth international midfielder Bogusz finally ended ties with Leeds when joining MLS side Los Angeles FC in March 2023, ending four years with the Whites whom he joined from Ruch Chorzow in January 2019.

The 22-year-old is now a key part of the Los Angeles FC first team and the Pole approached Sunday’s league hosting of Colorado having netted six goals in his last eight games in which he also contributed four assists.