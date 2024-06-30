Thriving ex-Leeds United youngster takes brilliant run to new level with huge career first
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ex-Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz has taken his impressive current run to new heights with a major career first.
Polish youth international midfielder Bogusz finally ended ties with Leeds when joining MLS side Los Angeles FC in March 2023, ending four years with the Whites whom he joined from Ruch Chorzow in January 2019.
The 22-year-old is now a key part of the Los Angeles FC first team and the Pole approached Sunday’s league hosting of Colorado having netted six goals in his last eight games in which he also contributed four assists.
Bogusz, though, took that run to a new level in the early hours of Sunday morning as he netted his first ever senior hat-trick to seal a 3-0 win for his side. It means the Pole has now bagged an amazing nine goals from his last nine games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.