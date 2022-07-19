Three players to miss Leeds United opener v Wolves as new injury list revealed

But after narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation with a threadbare squad, Leeds have already brought six new players through the door – and with six weeks until the transfer window shuts, there could be more on the way.

Jesse Marsch is set to lead Leeds through their third season in the top flight with a much fuller roster at his disposal, which will help United to adapt to any arising injuries.

However, the American will begin the season without at least three of last season’s key players, with question marks over the fitness of several others.

Here is a comprehensive round-up of the injury doubts with less than two weeks to go until the Whites’ Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers:

1. Luke Ayling - unavailable The defender underwent surgery on a long-standing knee issue back in May, when Jesse Marsch predicted that it would take between two and four months for Ayling to return to the pitch. The latter estimate would bring him back into the fold some time in September.

2. Stuart Dallas - unavailable After the Whites' utility man suffered a femoral fracture against Manchester City in April, Leeds' medical staff forecast a six-month recovery period. Dallas was all smiles when spotted on crutches at Leeds' friendly against Blackpool in York early in July but he has not joined his team-mates in Australia. He is not likely to return to action until far into the 2022/2023 season.

3. Junior Firpo - unavailable After the Spaniard picked up a knock during the Whites' pre-season friendly against Blackpool, Jesse Marsch revealed that Firpo was likely to be out for eight weeks. Set to return mid-September, Firpo will miss the first six games or so of the Premier League season.

4. Liam Cooper The Whites skipper has been training separately from his team-mates over in Australia after picking up an issue with his Achilles. Leeds are being cautious and monitoring the situation.