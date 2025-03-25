Amid reports of Leeds United sending their 'top scouts' to Germany, the YEP explores which players the Whites' recruitment department are likely to have been watching in Daniel Farke's homeland.

The Leeds manager has had success in the German market since arriving at Elland Road two summers ago. Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka both signed to bolster the Whites' midfield one year apart, to great acclaim from United supporters.

Even Leeds' transfer misses have proven to be examples of good scouting work, as former Elland Road target Nadiem Amiri, who could not agree personal terms after flying over to England back in summer 2023, is having an especially impressive season in the Bundesliga with third-place Mainz 05.

Regardless of whether reports about Leeds' top scouts are true or not, United's recruitment team are almost certain to have been scouring Farke's old haunts for reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window. Germany's top two divisions have proven fertile ground for Leeds shopping in recent times and the counter-pressing style of German league football is conducive to the manner in which Farke's side plays, meaning plenty of crossover in tactical understanding between new arrivals and stalwarts of the current regime.

Here, the YEP assesses three players, currently in Germany, who will have been unavoidable to Leeds scouts on the basis of their contractual situations, positions in which they play addressing need within the Whites squad, current form and suitability to United should Leeds clinch promotion this season.

Position: Specialist No. 10

Leeds are in need of a 'specialist No. 10' this summer with Brenden Aaronson not quite cutting it, particularly during the second half of this Championship campaign. Farke has spoken previously of the need for an alternate in that position and someone who has demonstrated over several Bundesliga seasons their creative capabilities is Austrian international Romano Schmid.

Romano Schmid strengths

Schmid is a high-volume chance creator for mid-level Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, from whom Leeds signed Gruev almost two years ago. He has registered the second-most passes into the penalty area in Germany's top flight this season, the joint-second-most crosses into opposition boxes and is among the division's most prolific chance creators.

Schmid is also unique in the sense that he represents a Bundesliga outfit whose style of play is closer to Farke's Leeds than most. Werder aim to control the ball, preferring short, intricate passing sequences in build-up phases, as opposed to duelling for second balls and counter-pressing in the opposing half like many German sides. Head coach Ole Werner's side average the seventh-most possession in the German top flight this season and the coach has been in charge at the Weserstadion since 2021, managing Schmid for the last four years.

Additionally, Werder sporting director Clemens Fritz has admitted recently the club will need to sell in order to reinvest this summer so given Schmid's form and status as creative protagonist, a move is likely, with the Premier League always an appealing destination for players from overseas. Furthermore, Schmid is represented by journalist-turned-agent Raphael Honigstein, who is UK-based and has strong contacts within the English game.

Schmid appeared for Austria at last summer's European Championships. | Getty Images

Romano Schmid weaknesses

The 25-year-old Austrian stands at roughly 5ft 7in tall, which is perhaps not the physical profile Leeds will need in the No. 10 position if the team are promoted. The Premier League is faster, more intense and more physical than the Bundesliga, which could negate some of Schmid's creative quality. Schmid has recorded the second-most dispossessions in Germany's top flight this term, which is a concern, given ball retention has been an issue of Aaronson's throughout his time in England.

He has also tended to play as one of two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation at Werder, casting doubt on his suitability as a lone No. 10 in Farke's 4-2-3-1 setup.

While Werder are likely to be open to a sale, they will seek to do so at the right price, which will probably be north of £25 million given Niclas Fullkrug joined West Ham United for a similar figure last summer. If Leeds have been taking a keen interest, they will not be the only English or top-five European league side taking a look. A less risky move for the player's career would be to join a bigger German club, competing regularly in European competition, as opposed to what will most likely be a relegation battle with a hypothetically newly-promoted Leeds.

Position: Shot-stopping goalkeeper

Leeds will likely look into the goalkeeper market this summer as question marks remain over Illan Meslier's suitability as a No. 1 at Premier League level. The Frenchman endured a poor season as Leeds went down two years ago and hasn't exactly shone in comparison to the majority of his Championship peers despite better protection. If Leeds are to be promoted, they will find themselves peppered by shots from Premier League attackers, which will require a goalkeeper who is a capable shot-stopper first and foremost. Recently, German football has been dazzled by the breakout performances of Augsburg 'keeper Finn Dahmen, whose displays have elevated him to the reckoning for German national team selection.

Finn Dahmen strengths

Dahmen is the Bundesliga's best-performing goalkeeper this season, albeit with fewer appearances than many of his positional rivals. He has recently replaced previous first-choice Nediljko Labrovic, conceding just three goals in 11 games since becoming the new No. 1.

The 26-year-old's eight clean sheets in 11 games is impressive, but not as much as the fact he has saved 33 of the 35 shots he has faced on target across that 11-match span. Dahmen has faced shots worth a cumulative 9.7 Expected Goals (xG), but allowed just three to find the back of his net, one of which being an own goal. This represents an PSxG (Post-Shot xG) overperformance of 7.7, which means the former Under-21 European champion has through his shot-stopping ability, prevented seven, nearly eight, goals in 11 matches.

Dahmen qualifies as a dual national for England through his mother and has spoken recently about the connection he feels to the country, as well as Germany, which suggests his language skills are to a high standard.

Furthermore, Dahmen's contract at Augsburg expires next summer, meaning if the club are to cash in on the player at market value, they will have to do so this summer. Conversations are said to have taken place between Dahmen and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann with a June call-up to the senior national team widely expected in the German media, too.

Finn Dahmen was Germany's No. 1 for their UEFA Under-21 European Championships triumph in 2021. | Getty Images

Finn Dahmen weaknesses

Due to Dahmen's form, Augsburg will not allow the goalkeeper to go cheaply, especially if he becomes a full international. Additionally, there is not believed to be a release clause in his contract.

Stylistically, Dahmen is not one to dominate his penalty area when Augsburg face crosses, preferring to remain rooted inside the six-yard area. Whilst that is fine for a team with plenty of outfield aerial prowess, Leeds are - Pascal Struijk aside - not a particularly large team and may suffer against more imposing forwards in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Similarly, Dahmen tends to go long with his kicking, which could be a preference of head coach Jess Thorup at Augsburg, but would not be especially useful for Leeds whose attacking unit consists of Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani, all of whom are dimunitive in stature.

Position: Line-stretching centre-forward

A Farke-led Leeds in the Premier League is more than likely to rely on its counter-attacking capabilities more often than it has this term. While United are adept at this type of attacking play, their current lead option at centre-forward is not exactly a line-breaking, play-off-the-shoulder striker. Leeds, therefore, need a big-bodied, hard-running, power forward to stand up to Premier League defences and consistently ask the question of their concentration by relentlessly running in behind. There is a player, not currently in Germany's top flight but instead the second tier, who ticks that very specific box, and several others, by the name of Martijn Kaars at FC Magdeburg.

Martijn Kaars strengths

Twenty-six-year-old Dutch forward Kaars has 16 goals and a handful of assists to his name in the 2. Bundesliga this season, which is perhaps the most attention-grabbing headline figure. However, it is his work off-the-ball which makes him a candidate for a newly-promoted Premier League side.

Physically, Kaars has the capacity to match his positional peers' aerobic output in England's top flight and crucially, press opposition defences without tiring as one of 2. Bundesliga's most frequent ball-recovering centre-forwards. He is an eager forward, standing at 6ft tall, with an admirable work-rate and plays at an intensity which translates to the Premier League.

Kaars is constantly making runs in behind, almost like a early version of Viktor Gyokeres; runs which often amount to something due to a combination of good ball retention and an ability to create for himself. Additionally, the Dutchman is a strong finisher with 15 of his 16 league goals boasting a greater xGOT (Expected Goals on Target) value than the initial xG of the shot. This is to say, Kaars is turning good chances into better ones, shots which are more difficult to save, by hitting the corners and getting strong connection on them.

Martijn Kaars [second from right] celebrates scoring versus Schalke 04 | Getty Images

Martijn Kaars weaknesses

While Kaars' ball retention is good for 2. Bundesliga, it would come under much greater scrutiny in the Premier League with many more instances per game where he would find himself buffeted by a central defender. How he protects possession against a Virgil van Dijk, for example, is likely to be very different to an average of the 2. Bundesliga's centre-back pool.

It is therefore difficult to discern how well the 26-year-old would adapt to the highest level of professional football he has competed in to date given he has no top flight or senior international experience. Kaars has previously represented FC Volendam and Helmond Sport in his native Netherlands where he was prolific for both clubs, especially the latter, but only in the second tier.