Leeds United have had three festive fixtures picked up for television coverage by Sky Sports, leading to time alterations. The Whites are quickly becoming one of the most attractive sides in the Championship, battling away for an automatic promotion spot.

Daniel Farke's men are currently third in the Championship table, eight points behind Ipswich Town in second, but they picked up another huge confidence boost last week when they defeated Leicester City away from home. The Foxes had only failed to win one of their games prior to that.

Leeds have just one game remaining before the international break, taking on Plymouth Argyle this weekend at Elland Road, and after the break, they will head into one of the most busy parts of their season. The festive fixtures are just around the corner, and Leeds will play three games in the space of six days from December 23.

It has now been confirmed that all three of those games will be shown live on television. The Whites begin that festive stretch against second place Ipswich Town at Elland Road - a huge clash in the promotion battle - and that game will be shown on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 23.