Three Leeds United changes at Liverpool as star misses out but young striker makes bench

Marsch revealed at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference that doubts surrounded Sinisterra (foot), Tyler Adams (calf), Liam Cooper (glute), Joe Gelhardt (knee) and Rodrigo (adductor) at a time when Adam Forshaw (hernia surgery) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are already out. But Adams, Cooper and Rodrigo all start whilst Gelhardt makes the bench.

The three changes to the side see Rasmus Kristensen replace Luke Ayling at right back, Crysencio Summerville come in for the injured Sinisterra on the wing and Adams displacing Sam Grenwood in centre midfield.

Ayling and Greenwood both drop to the bench where there is another place for young Italian international forward Willy Gnonto.

BACK IN THE SIDE: Tyler Adams. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leo Hjelde was also rated questionable for the game following his appendectomy and is again missing.

Rodrigo again gets the nod upfront as Patrick Bamford stays on the bench. Rodrigo will form a front four along with Brenden Aaronson, Summerville and Jack Harrison. Adams resumes his axis with Marc Roca in the middle of the park whilst Kristensen lines up to the right side of a defence in which Robin Koch and Cooper are again the centre backs with Pascal Struijk at left back.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made just the one change to his side as Thiago Alcantara returns from an ear infection to start, taking the place of Jordan Henderson who drops to the bench.

Klopp was left facing a waiting game over the fitness of captain Henderson as the clock ticked down towards the visit of the Whites for which a Reds quintet are already ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson suffered a blow to the knee during Wednesday night’s 3-0 win against Champions League hosts Ajax and the midfielder was taken off with 19 minutes left.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that he would have to check on Henderson’s condition but that he was hopeful of the 32-year-old being available to face the Whites.

Klopp has injuries to key players and the Reds boss confirmed that key attacking duo Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota plus Arthur Melo are out for the longer term whilst Naby Keita and Joel Matip also remain sidelined.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad