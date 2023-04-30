Three Leeds United changes at Bournemouth as star returns and fresh Willy Gnonto decision

Luis Sinisterra suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City and the Colombian international winger is replaced by Crysencio Summerville out wide.

But Italian international teenage forward Gnonto also finally comes back into the XI at the expense of Rodrigo who drops to the bench. Rasmus Kristensen also comes back into the side and takes the place of Junior Firpo who drops to the bench.

Max Wober is also back on the bench upon his return from a knock. Wober suffered a knock towards the closing stages of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham and failed to make the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to relegation rivals Leicester.

Gracia then revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Wober was not currently training with the rest of the team but that he would take a later check if the Austrian could help his side.

Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain out injured although Dallas has travelled with the squad.

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has made two changes to his Cherries side for whom Marcus Tavernier has failed to make it after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday night's 1-0 win at Southampton. Tavernier is replaced by Dango Ouattara whilst Adam Smith also comes into the XI at the expense of Chris Mepham who is not involved due to a knock.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Viña, Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Billing, Solanke, Christie. Subs: Cook, Brooks, Moore, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony, Stephens, Stacey, Travers.

ARRIVALS: Of Leeds United trio Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville at Bournemouth. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.