Leeds United take on Southampton this Sunday in the Championship play-off final at Wembley

Leeds United are potentially just 90 minutes away from claiming a spot in next season's Premier League line-up. The Whites missed out on automatic promotion, with Ipswich Town pipping them to a top two spot over the final week of the campaign but they bounced back well against Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals and promotion is now within touching distance.

Southampton are the last team standing in their way and while Daniel Farke's side know they will have their work cut out, they are the slight favourites to get the job done at Wembley Stadium despite failing to pick up a point in their previous meetings with the Saints this season. Neither side will take a backwards step at the national stadium and if nothing else, it promises to be a clash that intrigues.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the individual battles that could prove to be pivotal on the day.

Crysencio Summerville vs Kyle Walker-Peters

Both men made the EFL's Championship Team of the Season with Walker-Peters and Summerville being recognised as the best in their respective positions. Such accolades will mean very little to them, though, if they can't cap their impressive individual campaigns with promotion to the Premier League.

As such, they'll be relishing the challenge that lays ahead on Sunday as they look to play vital roles for their side. Summerville has managed to get very little change out of Walker-Peters on the two occasions they have gone head to head so far and the Dutchman will be motivated to finally get the better of him.

Summerville is confident enough to fancy his chances of beating the England international one on one, but he knows he must also track back, help out Junior Firpo and do his level best to prevent Walker-Peters from joining in attacks and putting dangerous balls into the box.

Ethan Ampadu vs Adam Armstrong

Whether he is accompanied on the field by Che Adams or not, Armstrong is a threat that Leeds must nullify if they're to see off the Saints. The forward has scored three goals against United already this season, with a brace coming in the meeting at St Mary's back in September, and after bagging his 22nd and 23rd goals of the campaign last time out in the play-offs against West Brom, his tail will be up.

He'll be dropping into the space, playing off the last man and looking to latch onto balls in behind the Whites back line and once he's within sight of Illan Meslier's goal he'll fancy his chances of finishing on the highest stage. He may well be seen drifting slightly to the right during the contest and Ampadu must track his movements like a hawk.

The Welshman has the physical advantage and if he can prevent Southampton from finding Armstrong, Leeds will stand a good chance of keeping Martin's side out.

Glen Kamara vs Will Smallbone

Like Armstrong, Smallbone scored in both games against Leeds this season. The 24-year-old scored the opener in last Friday's play-off semi-final second leg, too, latching onto a ball into the area before drilling a shot into the back of the net.