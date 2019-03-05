Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Three-horse race? How Leeds United's Championship run-in compares to Norwich City and Sheffield United

There's just 11 games remaining as the race for automatic Championship promotion intensifies.

Leeds United's emphatic 4-0 win over West Brom means the push for an all-important top two place is slowly becoming a three-horse race. Norwich City and Sheffield United are emerging as the Whites closest rivals, where there will no doubt be many more twists and turns to come. To help break down each club's run-in, we take the trio's remaining fixtures, breaking them down into each match day. Click and scroll through the pages to see how they compare:

Norwich City v Swansea City (Friday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Bristol City v Leeds United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Rotherham United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)

1. Matchday 36 - Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9

Norwich City v Swansea City (Friday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Bristol City v Leeds United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Rotherham United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)
Sheffield United v Brentford (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Reading v Leeds United (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Norwich City v Hull City (Wednesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)

2. Matchday 37 - Tuesday March 12 and Wednesday March 13

Sheffield United v Brentford (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Reading v Leeds United (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Norwich City v Hull City (Wednesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)
Leeds United v Sheffield United (kick-off: 12:30pm)'Rotherham United v Norwich City (kick-off: 3pm)

3. Matchday 38 - Saturday March 16

Leeds United v Sheffield United (kick-off: 12:30pm)'Rotherham United v Norwich City (kick-off: 3pm)
Leeds United v Millwall (kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Bristol City (kick-off: 3pm)'Middlesbrough v Norwich City (kick-off: 5:30pm)

4. Matchday 39 - Saturday March 30

Leeds United v Millwall (kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Bristol City (kick-off: 3pm)'Middlesbrough v Norwich City (kick-off: 5:30pm)
