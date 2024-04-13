Three big Leeds United changes v Blackburn Rovers as opponents also lose star

Leeds United team news is in for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Blackburn Rovers.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 13th Apr 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

Striker Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara and Dan James have all dropped to the bench as Joel Piroe, Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto all come into the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk are now United’s only two absentees through injury along with Stuart Dallas whom Leeds will pay tribute today following the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

Relegation-battling Blackburn arrive at Elland Road on the back of Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol City and boss John Eustace has been dealt a fresh blow. Winger Andrew Moran, who has six assists and two goals this term, has been added a lengthy list of injuries with a thigh issue and misses out having featured from the bench in midweek.

Eustace has made one change to his side as Hayden Carter replaces Dilan Markandy whilst Zak Gilsenan and Semir Telalovic return to the bench following injury and illness respectively.

Leeds United: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Summerville; Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Carter, Wharton, Pickering, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher. Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Markanday, Buckley, Gilsenan, Garrett, Telalovic, Chrisene, McFadzean.

Referee: James Bell.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.