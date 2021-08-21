Leeds United fans inside Elland Road in May. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Whites fans have been locked out of the stands for nearly 18 months - barring a socially-distanced 8,000 crowd against West Brom on the last day of the 2020/21 campaign.

United, though, are set to fling open their doors once again without restrictions as they welcome Everton in what will be an occasion to remember for those in attendance.

A sold out crowd will cheer on Marcelo Bielsa's men in what is set to be another electric Elland Road atmosphere in LS11.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked the Leeds faithful to roll back the years and tell us some of their favourite memories, moments and games from their time watching on in the stands at the club's home ground in celebration of the reopening of Elland Road.

The YEP was inundated with responses by supporters, here is a selection of those we received:

Pete Dean: "It has to be taking my 8 year old son to church (Elland Road) for the first time for the centenary game. Meeting the legends before the game, then the look on his face as we stepped out to hear the singing from the Kop… he put his hands over his ears and just said 'wow'."

Dave Nicholls: "Standard Liege home 1968 losing 2-0 after 60 mins. We won 3-2. I was in the Kop, never heard it as loud."

Steven Briggs: "Got to be Leeds v Cruyff's Barcelona in the European Cup semi-final first leg in1975. Beautiful evening and the atmosphere was electric. It was a thrill to see Cruyff live. I’ll never forget it."

Jez McMahon: "Brendan Ormsby's bullet header v QPR in 87 - Kop end, pre-seats. Extreme limbs."

Samuel Lang: "Milner’s goal v Everton as a 16 year old. Brian Dean hat trick vs QPR. Bradley Johnson thunderbolt v Arsenal. Becchio v Chelsea. Roofe last minute winner v Blackburn. 3-2 comeback v Millwall in promotion season. Some outrageous atmospheres!"

Barbara Thomas: "My first visit was in October 1967. Leeds were playing Chelsea and I was in the old Scratching Shed with my friends. Tommy Doc had just been sacked and the Leeds fans made a song up to the words of Grocer Jack, but Tommy Doc. Leeds won 7-0 and the atmosphere was amazing! That was me hooked and I’ve been a Leeds fan ever since."

Chris Hough: "Seeing Luke Ayling's goal against Huddersfield is the memory that helped get me through lockdown."

Nick Appleby: "Best atmosphere in recent (ish) times was against Bristol Rovers promotion game. Absolutely bouncing that day."

Richard Blackburn: "Lucas Radebe scoring a late winner against Spartak Moscow. The noise was deafening. Grown men were crying. The Chief was leading us to the next round of the UEFA Cup. Incredible."

Darren Leathley: "Milan, Sept 2000. Foul night, I'd been selling programmes. Sat in the West Stand behind a pillar. Rain hammering the roof throughout. The ripe, steaming smell of thousands slowly drying out. I saw the strike, the pillar was between Dida and me. Thousands let me know it was in."

@Jairstone: "Shaun Derry’s winner vs West Ham in 2005, I remember going mental as a 12 year old season ticket holder in the East Stand and looking at the Kop in awe."

@EllandDuck: "Watching a frighteningly youthful James Milner take the field against Chelsea, then proceed to leave Marcel Desailly sprawling on the floor and smash one in from the edge of the box, aged just 16. The NOISE."

Ben Taylor: "Bowyer's winning comeback goal against Derby to win 4-3 or his against Milan when Dida dropped it."

Neal Chadwick: "Bielsa's first game against Stoke. The sun was splitting the stones and no one knew what to expect. Then we produced this performance that was just magical. It's ended up not even being our best performance under the great man."

Jordan Sutton: "Derby game post-‘Spygate’. Best Leeds performance I’ve ever seen- plus the best atmosphere ever- I still remember the WACCOE chant which brought things to a standstill."

Patrick Waterhouse: "Leeds 4 - 0 Sheffield Utd 1990. Gary Speed son. Bobby Davison & Simon Tracey. Destroyed our nearest rivals on Easter Monday."

Mason: "Pablo's 16 second goal v West Brom or Blackburn at home when we scored twice in injury time to win."

Matthew Evans: "AS Roma in 2000. It was absolutely bouncing. Not sure it's ever been as good since."

Bickers: "Bristol Rovers game had it all. Max seeing red. The noise. Incredible."