Chelsea visit Leeds United this weekend however manager Thomas Tuchel may be forced to watch from the stands if a touchline ban is upheld following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.
Tempers flared at Stamford Bridge as the German clashed with Antonio Conte in the opposing dugout, leading to the pair initially picking up a caution each during the second half.
Upon the final whistle, just minutes after Harry Kane’s header had levelled proceedings, the pair were embroiled in further drama as it appeared Tuchel refused to release his grip of Conte’s handshake when conducting post-match pleasantries.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘would have taken’ four points from two games according to Alan Shearer
-
2
Rodrigo makes 'sleeping' Leeds United admission and declares action plan after Whites punishment
-
3
Leeds United in ‘talks’ with MLS star as Man Utd eye deal for Whites goalkeeper
-
4
Odds slashed as Leeds United ace tops Premier League charts by emulating former Whites star
-
5
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
This led to a scuffle which spilled onto the pitch and had to be separated by several members of the Stamford Bridge staff, along with both benches.
As a result, Tuchel may now sit out the Blues’ visit to Elland Road serving a touchline ban for his actions after referee Anthony Taylor showed red cards to the Chelsea boss and Conte for instigating the post-match skirmish.
Curiously, this could set up an encounter of a different kind with Leeds director of football Victor Orta.
Tuchel is known for his occasional barbs in the managers’ technical area and the pair clashed from afar during the 2020/21 campaign.
After Chelsea delayed in putting the ball out for an injured Patrick Bamford, the duo exchanged comments inside the supporter-less Elland Road after Orta had repeatedly yelled from the directors’ box, imploring the opposition to put the ball out of play.
“Would you do it for one of my players?” Tuchel replied, before adding: “Leave my players alone.”
Such is the make-up of Leeds’ John Charles Stand that Tuchel and Orta could find themselves situated in close proximity to each other on Sunday when the West Londoners visit Elland Road once more.