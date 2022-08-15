Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea visit Leeds United this weekend however manager Thomas Tuchel may be forced to watch from the stands if a touchline ban is upheld following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tempers flared at Stamford Bridge as the German clashed with Antonio Conte in the opposing dugout, leading to the pair initially picking up a caution each during the second half.

Upon the final whistle, just minutes after Harry Kane’s header had levelled proceedings, the pair were embroiled in further drama as it appeared Tuchel refused to release his grip of Conte’s handshake when conducting post-match pleasantries.

Thomas Tuchel (L) and Antonio Conte (R) clash before seeing red after the full time whistle at Stamford Bridge (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

This led to a scuffle which spilled onto the pitch and had to be separated by several members of the Stamford Bridge staff, along with both benches.

As a result, Tuchel may now sit out the Blues’ visit to Elland Road serving a touchline ban for his actions after referee Anthony Taylor showed red cards to the Chelsea boss and Conte for instigating the post-match skirmish.

Curiously, this could set up an encounter of a different kind with Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

Tuchel is known for his occasional barbs in the managers’ technical area and the pair clashed from afar during the 2020/21 campaign.

After Chelsea delayed in putting the ball out for an injured Patrick Bamford, the duo exchanged comments inside the supporter-less Elland Road after Orta had repeatedly yelled from the directors’ box, imploring the opposition to put the ball out of play.

“Would you do it for one of my players?” Tuchel replied, before adding: “Leave my players alone.”