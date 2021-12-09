Tuchel's title-chasing Blues fell to only their second defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday as West Ham secured a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium despite Chelsea leading twice.

Four days later, Tuchel then made eight changes to his side for Wednesday night's Champions League clash at Zenit St Petersburg who also recovered from trailing twice to bag a 3-3 draw.

Asked how disappointed he was with the result at Zenit in his post-match press conference, Tuchel said as quoted by football.london: "Well, you know, if you coach Chelsea and we concede six goals in two matches...we gave four times the lead away in these two matches.

NOT HAPPY: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during Wednesday evening's 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg in Russia. Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images.

"My ambition to talk about individual performances is not so high, because nobody can be happy today, and nobody can be happy in West Ham.

"So it's absolutely not the moment to talk about individual performances, about whether we are happy or not happy, nobody can be happy."

Tuchel added: "Our behaviour changes when we have a lead and this is something we never did and should never do.

"We do the things we want to do on the highest level and we push ourselves until it hurts and it has to hurt.

"You have to be tired at half-time and fully tired.

"You have to play through physical pain and raise your level of concentration and overcome adversity.

"Without all this, if you change your behaviour because of a result, you allow the possibility to be punished.

"If you are unlucky enough, like we are at the moment, then it can happen to you.

"The challenge is to close the door and minimise the possibility. It is very easy, we need a higher level of sprints, a higher level of running, intensity and concentration level."

