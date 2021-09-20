STILL POSITIVE - Leeds United's Patrick Bamford says the group don't find it difficult to motivate themselves regardless of results. Pic. GETTY

Five games into the new Premier League season, Leeds are without a win to their name and sit 17th in the table with three points.

But Bamford, who managed to play through the pain barrier in the late stages of Friday night’s draw with Newcastle United, having taken a bang to the ankle, saw signs for optimism at St James’ Park.

The striker believes that was the best Leeds have played since the campaign kicked off. He told the YEP: “Out of all the games we’ve played this season that was probably our best performance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There were times when we lacked control in the game, it was a little bit end to end but, with each game, we’ve improved. So, whilst we didn’t win and should have done, there were definitely optimistic signs and improvement there.”

Tomorrow's Carabao Cup game at Craven Cottage against a Fulham side in fine Championship form under new boss Marco Silva will be a “good battle” and an entertaining clash says Bamford.

Bielsa could be without Luke Ayling and Raphinha who both came off with injuries at Newcastle, while Pascal Struijk remains suspended and both Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are not yet expected to make their returns from injury.

Adam Forshaw could make a second first-team appearance of the season, however, having played 30 minutes for the Under-23s at Liverpool on Sunday.

After the cup fixture, focus returns to the Premier League and the daunting visit to Elland Road of West Ham.

David Moyes’ men were a penalty kick away from a point against Manchester United at the weekend, having not lost any of the five games prior to that.

A 4-1 beating of Leicester City and a comfortable Europa League victory over Dinamo Zagreb have been the highlights of an impressive start for the Hammers.

Leeds, though, will have no problem keeping spirits and motivation levels high, according to Bamford.

“It’s easy with our group,” he said.

“Our group is a positive group and, when you have a coach like Marcelo who is always trying to push you and improve you, then the boys who buy into it, the atmosphere is always good. There’s never a time when we’re struggling to get going or struggling to get up for a game because we always give everything we’ve got.