Leeds United Head Coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

This is where Leeds United, Arsenal, and Everton are predicted to finish in 2021/22

With the start of the Premier League campaign fast approaching, Leeds United will be hoping to build on their brilliant return to the top flight last term.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 6th August 2021, 12:03 pm

The Whites finished ninth last season, but won over an army of neutral fans with their free-flowing attacking football.

This summer has been a relatively quiet one so far, with the arrival of Junior Firpo from Barcelona and the permanent signing of Jack Harrison from Manchester City proving to be Leeds’ two biggest additions at this stage.

But will the Whites be able to aim higher under Marcelo Bielsa this term?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each Premier League club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the top flight.

Click and scroll the pages below to see the outcome below…

1. Manchester City

Title winner - 8/11 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Chelsea

Title winner - 9/2 (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Photo: Marc Atkins

3. Liverpool

Title winner - 5/1 (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Pool

4. Manchester United

Title winner - 8/1 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

