This is where Leeds United, Arsenal, and Everton are predicted to finish in 2021/22

The Whites finished ninth last season, but won over an army of neutral fans with their free-flowing attacking football.

This summer has been a relatively quiet one so far, with the arrival of Junior Firpo from Barcelona and the permanent signing of Jack Harrison from Manchester City proving to be Leeds’ two biggest additions at this stage.

But will the Whites be able to aim higher under Marcelo Bielsa this term?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each Premier League club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the top flight.

Click and scroll the pages below to see the outcome below…

1. Manchester City Title winner - 8/11

2. Chelsea Title winner - 9/2

3. Liverpool Title winner - 5/1

4. Manchester United Title winner - 8/1