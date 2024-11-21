'This club' - Ex-Leeds United star's declaration after induction into Premier League outfit's Hall of Fame
An ex-Leeds United ace has declared his delight after being inducted into a Premier League club’s Hall of Fame.
Pontus Jansson joined Leeds from Torino back in August 2016, initially on a season-long loan before signing permanently the following year. After making 120 appearances for the Whites, the defender was sold in the summer of July 2019 to Brentford for whom the Swede went on to make 115 appearances for.
Jansson left Brentford at the end of the 2022-23 campaign to re-join fist club Malmo but the 33-year-old has now been named in Brentford’s Hall of Fame.
Taking to his Instagram page, Jansson wrote: “Such an honour to be inducted to the hall of fame of this fantastic football club. This club will always have a special place in my heart. Thanks to all players, staff and persons that have helped me during the years to achieve it. Love you all.”
